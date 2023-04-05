Windsor driver caught going 128 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the driver going 128 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the driver going 128 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver