Windsor dog owner opens email address, asks public for tips on Lemmy's whereabouts

A Windsor, Ont. man who has been entangled in a years-long legal battle with his former dog walker has opened an email address that the public can use to forward him information on the whereabouts of his Newfoundland dog named Lemmy.

"If you can get a picture of anyone new you see walking him, great. If you see that dog walking into a house with somebody, great if you see that dog in a car with somebody, great," says Greg Marentette.

Late last month, Marentette won a third victory in court in his attempt to take Lemmy back from Samantha Roberts. Roberts was hired by Marentette in 2016 to be Lemmy's dog walker.

In Aug. 2019, Roberts refused to return the dog to Marentette, claiming both individuals came to an agreement to co-parent the dog — a claim Marentette has strongly disputed.

During the past three years, a small claims court and two subsequent appeals court judges have all ruled Marentette as Lemmy's official owner.

Despite more than a month having passed since the most recent appeals court ruling, Marentette has yet to be reunited with his dog.

A summons has been issued for Roberts to appear in court on Sep. 16. If she does not show up, a bench warrant could be issued for her immediate arrest.

"I have no doubt Lemmy will be home probably before the end of the month. But I believe that we're going to find Lemmy before the 16th,” says Marentette.

He adds that anyone who spots Lemmy should not have a difficult time identifying the Newfoundland dog, describing him as big, black, around 170lbs and having a white blaze on his fur.

Marentette is accepting tips on the whereabouts of his dog at lemmytips@gmail.com.

Roberts has repeatedly declined requests from CTV News Windsor for comment.