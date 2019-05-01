

A Windsor man says his beloved greyhound dog has died after getting attacked by another dog.

Joe McParland was walking his 10-year-old greyhound Vici and her 5-year-old sister Tessie on Ouellette Ave. near Ellis St. around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

McParland says he felt a pull and turned to find a small mixed-breed Pit Bull had latched its jaws around Vici's neck.

He says he pulled the dog away and held its leash while bystanders called Windsor Police Service.

On Wednesday, McParland told CTV News Vici passed away.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society says the dog is being held in a 10-day quarantine, but the city will have the final say on what will happen moving forward.