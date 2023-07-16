Windsor doctor has license revoked, fined $250K, for professional misconduct and incompetency

A Windsor doctor has had his license revoked by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons for professional misconduct and incompetency.

In April, a five-member panel found Dr. Albert Kadri engaged in "disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional conduct" in his dealings with Windsor Regional Hospital staff and its patients.

The allegations surrounded what the college said was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital polices regarding the renal program at Windsor Regional Hospital.

In a new document, dated July 13, the college said it found Kadri's misconduct to be serious, spanning multiple years and negatively impacting vulnerable patients.

The college has revoked Kadri's licence and has ordered Kadri to pay more than $250,000 in fines.

The full decision can be viewed here.