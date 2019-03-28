

Staff at a local diner robbed a couple weeks ago is showing appreciation to the community.

Staff members say for about a week, people have been coming in with donations, saying they felt so bad that the tip jar was stolen. They wanted 10 Friends Diner to feel welcomed in the community.

Staff say in total just under $1,200 was donated to the small restaurant on Wyandotte Street since the theft.

The diner reported to police $90 was stolen from the tip jar at the front entrance by two customers.

The diner usually closes at 2 p.m. As of June 1, it will reopen at 4 p.m. with a new cafe atmosphere.

Anyone living with mental illness can enjoy a cup of coffee while feeling free to share with others the struggles they face.