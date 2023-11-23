Windsor-Detroit border wait times increase on American Thanksgiving

Many Windsorites are heading stateside for the American Thanksgiving holiday, which could cause some increases in border wait times.

Anyone heading over can check the U.S.-bound wait times on the U.S. Customs and border Protection website.

For the return trip from Detroit back into Windsor, the Canada-bound information is updated at the Canada Border Service Agency website.

The list contains all ports of entry, including the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge. CBSA says it is updated at least once an hour.

Detroit Lions fans were lining up for the tunnel bus between the two cities on Thursday morning. The Lions take on the Packers at 12:30 p.m. on Ford Field.