WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Detroit border wait times increase on American Thanksgiving

    Passengers lineup for the Transit Windsor tunnel bus to Detroit in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone) Passengers lineup for the Transit Windsor tunnel bus to Detroit in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)

    Many Windsorites are heading stateside for the American Thanksgiving holiday, which could cause some increases in border wait times.

    Anyone heading over can check the U.S.-bound wait times on the U.S. Customs and border Protection website.

    For the return trip from Detroit back into Windsor, the Canada-bound information is updated at the Canada Border Service Agency website.

    The list contains all ports of entry, including the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge. CBSA says it is updated at least once an hour.

    Detroit Lions fans were lining up for the tunnel bus between the two cities on Thursday morning. The Lions take on the Packers at 12:30 p.m. on Ford Field.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News