An iconic Windsor Deli is looking for a new home.

After more than 90 years on Wyandotte St. E, Malic’s Delicatessen officially closed on Sunday.

According to owner Alex Ethier, the restaurants longtime location is no longer appealing.

Malic’s re-introduced high quality kosher-style Deli sandwiches to the Windsor market.

The business will remain closed, while the owners look for a new location.