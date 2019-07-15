Windsor deli temporarily closed
local delicatessen closed its doors on Sunday (CTV Windsor/ Michelle Maluske)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 2:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 2:23PM EDT
An iconic Windsor Deli is looking for a new home.
After more than 90 years on Wyandotte St. E, Malic’s Delicatessen officially closed on Sunday.
According to owner Alex Ethier, the restaurants longtime location is no longer appealing.
Malic’s re-introduced high quality kosher-style Deli sandwiches to the Windsor market.
The business will remain closed, while the owners look for a new location.