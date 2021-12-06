Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street Help

Ed Hooft (left) and Jim MacLachlan (right) proudly drop off dozens of donations to Elizabeth Jewell (Center) Office Manager of Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) Ed Hooft (left) and Jim MacLachlan (right) proudly drop off dozens of donations to Elizabeth Jewell (Center) Office Manager of Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

