WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor crews will move into residential areas to begin salting now that main roads across the city in good shape.

Trucks will begin working on cul-de-sacs and dead-end streets Monday afternoon.

Contractors will join the operation Monday evening. It is expected that all residential streets will be complete by Tuesday afternoon.

Residents can help salters by avoiding street parking wherever possible.

For more information on our snow clearing operations, please contact 311 or visit www.citywindsor.ca.