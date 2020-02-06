Windsor crews put out house fire on Curry Ave
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 2:30PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:04PM EST
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house on the west side.
Crews were called to the structure fire at 1518 Curry Ave. on Thursday.
There were no reported injuries.
An investigator attended the scene.
Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the cause is listed as undetermined.