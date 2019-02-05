

CTV Windsor





Windsor crews are ready for the freezing rain that is expected to hit the city.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Windsor and surrounding areas as a system moves in Tuesday night.

Freezing rain is projected to move into the area shortly after midnight. Crews will pre-salt E.C. Row Expressway and the city’s main routes overnight.

A significant buildup of ice is possible, which could affect driving conditions during the morning commute.

The freezing rain is expected to taper off to freezing drizzle Wednesday morning with 2-5mm of ice accumulation possible.

Motorists are asked to please drive slowly, give extra room for stopping and drive according to the conditions, as they can change or worsen quickly and unpredictably.

To learn more about Windsor’s snow and ice operations, visit citywindsor.ca or call 311.