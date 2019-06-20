Windsor crews battle house fire on Highland Avenue
Crews were called to the 2200 block of Highland in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Windsor firefighters have been called to a blaze on Highland Avenue.
Crews were called to the 2200 block of Highland on Thursday morning for an upgraded house fire.
Officials say the fire is in the attic and it is under control.
More coming.