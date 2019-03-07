

A Windsor woman involved in a two-vehicle vehicle collision last month has passed away.

The crash happened on Feb. 14 in the area of George Avenue and Reginald Street.

One vehicle came to rest on the front lawn of a nearby home.

One of the drivers allegedly walked away from the scene but was later arrested by police.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

AM800 News has learned Karen Kelly passed away two weeks later, on Feb. 26.

A celebration of her life was held earlier this week.

A 20-year-old Windsor man was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well as charges related to his failure to remain at the scene of the crash.

Police are not saying whether charges will be upgraded.