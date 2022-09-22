Windsor Craft Beer Festival returns to Walkerville
The Windsor Craft Beer Festival is back after a two-year-pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local and craft beers from across the province be served at the festival, along with entertainment and local culinary delights.
Rather than holding the event in a plaza, organizers say they are opting for a “good ol’ fashion neighbourhood party.” It will take place in the historic Willistead Park.
The festival is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Walkerville.
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
Parking demand plummeted after COVID-19 and it's not picking up
At the start of the pandemic, office parking lots emptied out as workers began working from home. But more than two and a half years later, the demand for parking still hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Forcing people back to office 'tone deaf': AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
