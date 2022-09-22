Windsor Craft Beer Festival returns to Walkerville

The Windsor Craft Beer Festival is back after a two-year-pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local and craft beers from across the province be served at the festival, along with entertainment and local culinary delights.

Rather than holding the event in a plaza, organizers say they are opting for a “good ol’ fashion neighbourhood party.” It will take place in the historic Willistead Park.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Walkerville.