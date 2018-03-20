

CTV Windsor





The rankings for the best law schools in Canada are out and Windsor is in the top five.

The rankings are from the publication University Magazine. They are based on student feedback, graduation rates, and student's employment ability after graduating with a law degree.

The first class of students graduated in 1968 and the current law building opened in 1970.

Over the past 50 years the faculty has increased its national profile through innovations in research and from its thousands of alumni around the world.

Windsor ranked number five behind York, UBC, McGill, and the University of Toronto.