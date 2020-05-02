WINDSOR, ON -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit released it's latest COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The Health Unit reports eight new cases of COVID-19 as well as one additional death.

A woman in her 90's, a resident of a long-term care facility passed of the virus on Friday evening.

As of today, Windsor Essex has 612 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 198 cases are resolved, and there have been 51 deaths.

Overall, 7,752 individuals have been tested for COVID-19; and 1,361 tests are pending.