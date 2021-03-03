WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is letting the public know that COVID-19 testing for the purposes of international travel will end soon at its two COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

The change will be effective March 8.

WRH had continued to test for this purpose in the absence of a private testing option in the region, but now there are now three local options offering COVID-19 testing for international travel.

The locations are:

Medical Labs of Windsor - 5841 Malden Road, LaSalle, Ont. Call 519 258 1991 and press “0” to make anappointmentwww.medlabsofwindsor.com

Audacia Bioscience IDA Pharmacy - 3211 Sandwich St.,Windsor. Book online at www.c19tests.ca or call 833 819 90483

Windsor Travel Health - 5115 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor. Call 519 945 4503 to book on-site or mobile testing www.travelhealthwindsor.com.

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, updated the province's testing guidelines for outbound international travelers on Dec. 11, 2020, when it announced that individuals requesting a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance were no longer eligible for a publicly funded COVID-19 test in Ontario.

Details on whether you qualify for a COVID-19 test at the Met or Ouellette Campus is available on the hospital’s assessment centre website.