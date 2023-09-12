Windsor court releases video exhibits of murder suspect in moments following London attack
The Superior Court of Justice in Windsor has released video exhibits of the murder suspect in the moments following the London, Ont., attack.
The videos show a heavily damaged black pickup truck enter a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down on June 6, 2021.
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
His trial continued in a Windsor court Tuesday with surveillance video evidence shown to the judge.
The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck is Nathaniel Veltman. One video shows Veltman’s truck enter a parking lot of a nearby mall with heavy front end damage.
The second video shows Veltman pull up beside a taxi cab.
The cab driver testified that the black pickup truck driver said to him “call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”
When a 911 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman”.
Within four minutes London police arrive on scene, Veltman exits his truck, puts his hands on his head and gets to his knees to be arrested by two officers.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
'Remarkable' Canadian killed in Ukraine: CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial shares the story of a handyman who died at war
Canadian Anthony Ihnat was killed in Ukraine on Saturday when, according to officials, the vehicle he was driving took a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank missile. CTV National News reporter Adrian Ghobrial spoke with Ihnat back in February about his choice to leave home and help in Ukraine. He remembers that interview here in this reporter's notebook.
Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Alleged gunpoint robbery on Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged gunpoint robbery on the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.
-
Here are the 6 Kitchener Rangers headed to NHL training camps this week
Six Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL training camps beginning this week, the team says.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses
The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
-
Adult man and teen charged in downtown weapons incident
An adult man and a teen have both been charged after allegedly walking into a downtown business and brandishing a knife at a security officer.
Barrie
-
Murder suspects in Alliston, Ont., shooting remain at large as family pleads for justice
Investigators say the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., one year ago remains at large as her family seeks justice and appeals for help.
-
Barrie police seek public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a young teenager who was last seen Monday afternoon in Barrie. .
-
RVH hosts job fair hoping to fill 'unprecedented' health care gaps
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) first job fair since the pandemic on Tuesday, as officials with the Barrie hospital seek to fill several job gaps.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
Ottawa
-
Vote on whether OCDSB trustee breached code of conduct defeated at meeting
A vote at an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) meeting Monday night to determine whether trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth breached the board's code of conduct was defeated.
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa man in medical distress dies following police call
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances of a man's death in Ottawa after police officers called to the scene found him in medical distress.
-
Ottawa committee votes in favour of new plan for Somerset House
Ottawa's built heritage committee has voted in favour of a new plan to restore the historic Somerset House in Centretown.
Toronto
-
‘Appalling:’ Police investigating tirade against TTC bus operator that was captured on video
Toronto police are investigating a 30-minute long tirade towards a female TTC bus driver that was filmed by a man and posted online.
-
Video shows botched arson attempt inside Richmond Hill comedy club
Police have released video footage that shows a botched arson inside a Richmond Hill comedy club last month.
-
Seven stolen vehicles recovered in Halton Region auto theft sting
Halton police have recovered seven stolen vehicles in an ongoing investigation into car thefts across the GTA.
Montreal
-
Accused cold case killer with violent past could return to Quebec seniors' housing co-op
Residents of a seniors' housing cooperative in Quebec were shocked to learn that the accused killer in a prolific cold case has lived alongside them for years. Serge Audette, 69, was charged this summer with the manslaughter of Patricia Ferguson, a Montreal woman who vanished in 1996 when she was just 23 years old.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Atlantic
-
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Nova Scotia records $116-million surplus for fiscal 2022-23
Nova Scotia has closed the books on the previous fiscal year that ended March 31, with a surplus of $115.7 million.
Winnipeg
-
Three men charged with murder in homicide of Brandon man
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer offers support to former party ahead of election
Former Manitoba Premier Gary Doer resurfaced on the province's political scene Tuesday to support current NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
'Just sick of the crime': Winnipeg restaurants dealing with dine and dash increase
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
Calgary
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Witnesses to Seton assault asked to call Calgary police
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed an assault in the community of Seton last month to come forward.
-
Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Dark grey pickup truck or SUV sought in hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries
Police are looking for a dark grey pickup truck or SUV connected to the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a woman in central Edmonton late last month.
-
Boyle Street Community Services closing downtown location at the end of September
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) is moving out of its current home, effective Sept. 30.
-
Alberta man wanted on sexual assault warrant also charged with drug trafficking
A northern Alberta man wanted on warrants for sexual assault was charged with drug trafficking.
Vancouver
-
After delays, cost increases, new Surrey hospital breaks ground
The province has broken ground on a new, second hospital for the City of Surrey, but the project's cost has risen by more than $1 billion and its completion date has been pushed back by two years.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
Park board approves 'like-for-like' Jericho Pier repair, despite climate concerns
The Vancouver Park Board has ordered a "like-for-like" repair of the Jericho Pier, rejecting a recommendation from staff to demolish the storm-damaged structure.