Windsor court releases video exhibits of murder suspect in moments following London attack

The Superior Court of Justice in Windsor has released video exhibits of the murder suspect in the moments following the London, Ont., attack.

The videos show a heavily damaged black pickup truck enter a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down on June 6, 2021.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

His trial continued in a Windsor court Tuesday with surveillance video evidence shown to the judge.

The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck is Nathaniel Veltman. One video shows Veltman’s truck enter a parking lot of a nearby mall with heavy front end damage.

The second video shows Veltman pull up beside a taxi cab.

The cab driver testified that the black pickup truck driver said to him “call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”

When a 911 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman”.

Within four minutes London police arrive on scene, Veltman exits his truck, puts his hands on his head and gets to his knees to be arrested by two officers.