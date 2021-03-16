WINDSOR, ONT. -- While people around the world are busy filling out their college hoops March Madness brackets, a Windsor couple hopes to tap into the frenzy with their own bracket, hoping to learn which pizza Windsorites adore most.

“We literally just finished filling our our march madness bracket, why don’t we make a Windsor pizza March Madness bracket?” says Bird Bouchard, who with his wife Amanda, created a bracket of 32 pizza shops — both local and chain — and posted it to Twitter.

“I wrote them in a list, I cut them up on a piece of paper, put them in my hat, and that’s how the seeding came up,” says Bouchard, stressing the seeding is totally random and not meant to imply favourites or preferences.

Each day, Twitter users can go onto Bouchard’s Twitter page and vote in the next round.

Bouchard had difficulty making the list, ensuring a handful of popular chain restaurants were pitted against local favourites. He says the list could have been longer, but he stopped at 32 — predicting a local pizza-maker will be crowned over a corporate chain.

“I’m not sure whether it’s the Galati cheese, or the shredded pepperoni, whatever it might be, it’s great,” Bouchard says.

Each of the five rounds will be live for voting for only one day, with the eventual winner crowned by Friday.

“I just hope that this can finally settle the long old tale of who has the best pizza in Windsor,” he says.

You can follow Bouchard on Twitter at @bird_bouchard