Windsor couple's $350,000 lottery prize an 'overwhelming' win

Bruce Brydges of Windsor, Ont. won $350,000 playing Instant Crossword Extreme.

Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says

The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.

    WEATHER | Sunny stretch of weather expected to continue in Montreal

    Thursday marks the seventh straight day of precipitation-free weather in Montreal, and not only is the city expecting to see more sun, but temperatures are expected to soar. The daytime high in Montreal is expected to climb to 26 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month so far. The normal high for May 11 is 18 C.

  • Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle

    A young man police believe is linked to a suspicious fire early Thursday night in southwest Montreal has been arrested and is expected to be questioned by investigators later today. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a building on Thierry Street, near the intersection of Turley Street, in a residential and commercial area of the LaSalle borough.

