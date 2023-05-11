Windsor couple's $350,000 lottery prize an 'overwhelming' win

A lucky Windsor couple plans to take some time off work and spoil their dogs with their $350,000 lottery win.

Bruce Brydges and Lori Brunelle won the cash prize playing Instant Crossword Extreme.

Brydges said his wife, Lori, didn’t believe him when he told her about their big win.

“It was overwhelming when we found out it was real,” he said.

The couple plans to take time off work, pay off some bills and spoil their lucky pups.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Road in Windsor.