

CTV Windsor





A Windsor couple, credited with helping to positively change attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, has been nationally recognized.

Rob and Nancy Campana received the Meritorious Service Medal from Governor General Julie Payette during a ceremony with other recipients at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Campana’s founded the “Run for Rocky.” The five-kilometre run promoted gay-straight alliances and raised awareness of issues surrounding youth mental health, bullying and suicide.

Their son, Rocky Campana, was the inspiration following his death in 2012 when he took his own life.

The last run was held in April, but Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens proclaimed April 9th as “Run for Rocky Campana Day.”

In total, Payette presented 19 Meritorious Service Crosses and 23 Meritorious Service Medals.

Windsor-based boxer Mary Spencer also received a Meritorious Service Medal for being the first Canadian female athlete and the first Indigenous female in history to compete in Olympic boxing.

Spencer uses her success to mentor young athletes and Indigenous youth.