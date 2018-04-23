

Veteran city councillor Bill Marra will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Marra has been representing south-east Windsor around the council table for more than two decades.

He was first elected to city council in 1994 and has since served six terms.

The only hiccup was in 2003 when Marra lost his bid for mayor to Eddie Francis.

Marra is consistently one of the more popular councillors – topping the polls city wide in 2010 and 2014 with nearly 80 per cent of the popular vote.

Councillor Marra will speak with the media after Monday night’s council meeting.

The nomination period for municipal election opens May 1 and closes July 27, 2018. The election will be held on Oct. 22, 2018.