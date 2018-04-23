

A longtime Windsor councillor plans on announcing his intentions for the 2018 municipal election.

Six-term councillor Bill Marra is holding a press conference following the Windsor city council meeting Monday night.

Candidates are able to file nomination documents on May 1 ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

The nomination period ends on Friday, July 27 at 2 p.m.

Marra was first elected to council in 1994 and has since been re-elected to his east Windsor ward in 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010 and in 2014.

In 2003 he was unsuccessful in his run for the mayor’s seat.