Windsor councillor calls for more 'homeless supports' funding to match 'bricks and mortar' funding

The City of Windsor is making record investments into revamping its affordable housing stock and creating new spaces, but there are calls for more focus and funding from upper levels of government for wrap-around support services.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie points to a recent point-in-time count done in Windsor, which identified 251 people experiencing homelessness in the city.

What bubbled to the top of that data pool, 70 per cent of those counted reported mental health issues.

“The root cause of homelessness is trauma. And trauma leads to poor mental health,” says Joyce Zuk, the executive director of Family Services Windsor-Essex.

McKenzie calls it an eye-opening statistic, which led him to host a meeting this week with Windsor-West MP Brian Masse and Windsor-West MPP, Lisa Gretzky — looking for more funding to not only house people, but help support them.

“It’s one thing to build a building. But building a building and walking away isn’t enough,” he says.

The city is spending record amounts on affordable housing, including $150 million to regenerate the existing stock and tens of millions more on the Meadowbrook complex, which when complete will feature 144 units and in-house wrap-around services.

“If you make these kinds of investments and you’re not investing in those operational dollars to support people in the facility that you build, the you’re not really, in my view and according to the data, addressing the problem,” says McKenzie.

Joyce Zuk says it’s about fundamentally changing the way we think about how to eradicate homelessness.

“If you had talked to me four years ago I would have said to you that housing ends homelessness,” Zuk says. “What I would say to people now is that housing with supports ends homelessness.”

Zuk says municipal tax dollars don’t stretch far enough to provide wrap-around support services to keep people housed, and it’s time for upper levels to recognize the magnitude of the funding shortfall and pony up.

“They have left this housing issue for far too long. Yes, they need to invest in the infrastructure, the bricks and mortar, but they need to invest in agencies and services that are delivering those critical supports that are going to keep people housed,” she says.

Coun. McKenzie believes sound investments focused on helping people during and after they’re housed can stop the revolving door.

“We can eradicate homelessness,” McKenzie says. “But it’s a question of political will.”