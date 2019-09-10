

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





A Windsor city councillor was back in chambers Monday after a health scare sidelined him for more than a month.

Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman has been absent from city hall since bumping his head on a desk in July.

Because of the blood thinner medication he was on, his doctors believe the bump caused internal bleeding around his brain.

The 76-year-old was released from hospital after an emergency surgery on July 30. The councillor has been recovering at home since then.

Sleiman sits on more than a dozen agencies, boards and committees.

“Today, a couple times, I was kind of hesitant that maybe I should leave early, but I think I managed to get it ok,” Sleiman said after Monday’s four-hour council session.

He admits he's not 100 per cent healthy, but was eager to return to his job.

"Honestly, I feel a lot better when I'm at a council meeting,” Sleiman remarked. “You feel at least, your brain is working, physically, mentally, and that's about I think about it anyway."