WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council is looking at the impact of COVID-19 and a remaining deficit of about $15 million to tackle for the second half of the year.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Mancina is scheduled to update council next week on the state of finances and the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the books.

City officials say the good news is they have whittled down the deficit projections from the early part of the year, but the bad news is the deficit remains, due mostly from the loss of operations at airport and tunnel.

In 2020, the federal and provincial governments made special allowances and delivered additional funds as part of the Phase 2 – Safe Restart. It was application-based where communities had to show the impact.

Administration’s report to council recommends advocacy with federal and provincial levels of government to secure the same back-stop for the tunnel and airport they received last year.