LONDON, ONT -- After Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' controversial decision to halt transit service due to public health concerns earlier this year, city council is set to consider a motion that looks to establish transit as an essential service.

The motion asks administration to prepare a report outlining what constitutes an essential service under pandemic response protocols.

The motion also asks for the report to highlight potential legal consequences of essential service designation and also looks to outline potential improvements to the decision making process concerning the alteration of essential services.

The Transit Windsor advisory committee has recommended the service be deemed essential.