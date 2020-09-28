WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor council on Monday voted to extend the city’s temporary mask by-law.

The by-law had to be voted on immediately as the rule was revoked at 12:01 a.m.

The city’s order to use masks or other face coverings inside public spaces went into effect on Aug 19.

Mayor Drew Dilkens used his power under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

It followed a similar order from the Windsor Essex Health Unit in June. However, delegates who spoke on the matter before the vote appealed to councillors not to extend the order.

Some residents questioned the science and the effectiveness of a face covering.

“I’ve seen people putting on their face mask before entering the store to sanitize their hands,” said Greg Aldous.

Aldous also said he’s noticed people continue to reuse disposable masks.

Other delegates felt that wearing a mask was psychologically damaging to young people and others said they felt discriminated against if they were medically exempt.

However, Dilkens felt it was important to continue the bylaw as case counts continue to rise elsewhere in the province and people are expected to spend more time indoors as the temperature cools further. The mask by-law is expected to remain in place until revoked by city council, and that will likely happen when it’s no longer necessary to address the risk of COVID-19.