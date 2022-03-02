Windsor council approves alley lighting policy, residents to share costs

After years of lobbying to light up their alleys, Windsor residents will now have a framework for city-installed lighting in the laneways behind homes.

But it doesn’t come without a price.

Residents requesting alley lighting will be required to follow a local improvement process through a petition to the city.

“An alley light could be roughly $1,400, so if you did an entire block, $5,000 to $6,000, you divide it up over the entire block,” says Coun. Rino Bortolin, whose advocacy on the issue stretches back to his early days on council. “You can then further divide it on your taxes over a number of years to spread out the up-front costs.”

When that cost is potentially spread out over a number of property owners, it’s estimated it will cost roughly $150 to $300 per person.

The city will not pay anything for the installation costs, but will then pick up the tab for 100 per cent of the costs associated with power, ongoing maintenance, and replacement of the fixtures.

City council passed the motion unanimously Monday, and already residents are taking notice.

April Kennedy, who has lived on Caron Avenue her entire life, is one of the people who has been pushing for this policy.

“I like to take care of my place and I like to see the neighbours take care of theirs. And I want to have pride when I drive up my alley to park that I’m not in a third world country on this street,” she says.

Over the past number of years, she says illegal dumping, crime and loitering became commonplace in her back alley.

”Drugs, needles in the alley, break-ins in your cars, your vehicles, you’re just not safe,” Kennedy says.

“We had a couple of arsons on the alley,” adds Waseem Hussein, whose home backs onto the same alley. “Our backyards are not safe.”

Hussein has taken measures like installing solar lights and signage. A handful of residents even put up security cameras.

“But where there is not enough lightings, there’s no use for that,” he says.

Coun. Bortolin has been pressing council to pass an alley lighting policy for some time — saying public safety lighting should take priority over aesthetic lighting.

“The areas that get the most crime are oftentimes the darkest areas and the most out of sight, so the lighting helps deal with all of that,” Bortolin says.

Bortolin says now that a policy is in place, he will begin using ward funds to pay for alley lighting installations in targeted neighbourhoods.

“In some cases, there are acute needs that go well beyond the means the residents should be on the hook for,” he says.

The councillor will work with police to identify those areas, including the alley behind Kennedy and Hussein’s homes.

“We’re so thankful, I can’t express it enough,” Kennedy says.