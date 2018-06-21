

A Windsor contracting company has been fined $75,000 after a worker was critically injured by a beam while working.

CMF Group Inc. was fined after the incident at Service Mold + Aerospace Inc.'s plant at 2711 St. Etienne Blvd. on Oct. 28, 2016.

CMF workers were installing new milling machines. The Ministry of Labour says a beam being lifted into the air became unbalanced and slid, striking one of the workers and causing critical injuries to the worker.

Following a guilty plea, CMF Group Inc. was fined $75,000 in Windsor court by Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman; Crown Counsel Judy L. Chan.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.