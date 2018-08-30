

CTV Windsor





A worker’s power tool injury has resulted in a $40,000 fine for a Windsor company.

The Ministry of Labour says it happened on June 10, 2017 at the workshop of Windsor Roma Tiles Ltd. on Howard Avenue.

The report says a worker was cutting material with an angle grinder when the blade broke and fragments of the blade struck the worker, resulting in permanent injury.

The Ministry of Labour investigation found that the angle grinder was not being operated with a guard or protective hood. The worker had not been instructed by the defendant to put guards on the angle grinder.

It was determined that the company commited the offence of failing as an employer to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker.

The company was convicted on Monday.

Following a guilty plea, the company was fined $40,000 by Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud; Crown Counsels Katherine Ballweg and Mike Nicol.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.