The city's Community Services and Parks Standing Committee is recommending a boost in funding to attract more psychiatrists to the region.

The committee voted to add $9,000 to the annual physician recruitment funding specifically for psychiatrists, reports Peter Langille of AM800 News.

A delegation from the physician recruitment group spoke to the committee Wednesday morning.

Dr. Pat Monteleone spoke to the psychiatric need, explaining Windsor only has 10 per cent the ratio of the Greater Toronto area. He says the need is significant for psychiatrists in this area.

"The mental health needs in the community are immense, and so the importance of being able to home grow residents and keep them here for the duration of their career is of utmost importance at this time so we're very excited that they're in support of these dollars," Monteleone tells AM800 News.

He says the Schulich School at the University of Windsor has a psychiatric program, but graduates are still a way off from entering the workforce.

"We currently have four years of residents, so it's eight residents in total and next year there'll be a full complement of ten,” says Monteleone. “So in about two years from now we'll finally get our first graduates out of that program and I believe we'll start to see an increase in our recruited psychiatrists in that way."

Dr. Dale Ziter is also part of the group and says the psychiatric need is real but not the only area where Windsor-Essex is underserviced.

"For sure psychiatry. And likely when you look at the whole of Essex County we need family medicine as well given the age of the current practicing family docs, the retirement,” Ziter tells AM800. “I can't speak to other specialties, but definitely psychiatry we're woefully underserviced."

In addition to the bump up in annual funding, the committee recommended $49,000 in a reserve account be given to the group to use.

City council will still have to formally approve the funding change at its next meeting of council on Aug. 26.

