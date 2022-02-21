Windsor city councillor wants to know plan for residential street repairs

A Windsor city councillor wants to know the plan when it comes to fixing aging residential streets.

Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac tells AM800 News she has asked administration for a report on how the city plans to address deficient roads that are not included in the 10-year capital budget.

Gignac points to two streets in the Riverside area that are in need of care, Raymo Road and a section of Belle Isle View.

According to a 2021 road needs study, 19 per cent of city streets need immediate improvements.

City council approved spending $47 million on road infrastructure projects in its capital budget this year.