Windsor’s Ward 5 city councilor Ed Sleiman is recovering at home after undergoing an emergency surgery last week.

Sleiman will be absent from his council duties as he recuperates.

The third term councillor says he’s taking blood thinner medication and recalls bumping his head on his desk, which his doctors believe caused internal bleeding around his brain.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, I think probably I would have never woke up because I lost complete consciousness of a complete day,” Sleiman told AM800 News. “I just didn’t known what happened to me, the day I was transported and the day I was operated on.”

The 76-year-old was released from hospital on Monday after his emergency surgery was performed on July 30. He’s been keeping himself busy catching up on reading council and committee agendas.

"I have been very weak,” Sleiman tells CTV Windsor. “I hate to admit, sometimes I say to myself, I am made of steel, or stainless steel. But I have to admit when I left the hospital, I was very week. Even until now, I'm weak, but not as weak as before. It's better."

Sleiman sits on more than a dozen agencies, boards and committees. He says his council colleagues, city staffers and members of the community are being very supportive in his absence, which inspires him to get back sooner, rather than later.

A date for Sleiman’s return to council duties hasn’t been determined, but he indicated he'd like to return in the next few weeks.