Windsor city council votes to replace downtown outdoor skating rink

Windsor city council voted to retire the skating rink at Charles Clark Square and instead build a new downtown rink during Monday night’s council meeting.

A study that went before council cited the need for $1 million of “immediate repairs” to fix the rink surface to ensure it would be functional by winter.

This past spring, the city spent $15,000 repairing five leaks discovered during the winter months, believing more still had to be fixed which costs roughly $3,000 per leak.

Council voted to decommission the rink and build a new one instead of pouring the funds into further repairs. Since its installation in 1996, the ice rink has undergone around $364,000 in repairs.

Charles Clark Square will be retired as an outdoor ice pad and pleased to see Council endorse the plan to build a new downtown outdoor ice rink. Part of our plan to deliver results for downtown Windsor! — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) June 13, 2022

Administrators recommended the city spend $300,000 on a consultant to design a whole new skating rink as part of the City Hall Square and Civic Esplanade project which councillors ultimately voted in favour of.

The report recommends that the proposed multi-use feature be designed to offer a year-round gathering space, with sails or canopies to offer shade in the summer and the chance to extend the operating season of the rink in the winter.

According to the report, the future vision of the City Hall Square and Civic Esplanade project includes an area of public celebrations and announcements, washrooms and concessions while including historical elements.

The city previously said it intends to boost programming options at the Lanspeary outdoor rink while Charles Clark is decommissioned.

- With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske