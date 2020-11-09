WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council taps the brakes on a city-wide a 40 kilometre per hour residential speed limit proposal.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak made the original motion which was passed by Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee late last month.

“We got to get the speeds down, we got to make it a little more safe in our community and I think this is a real good first step," said Kaschak.

The proposal was put before city council at its regular meeting Monday afternoon.

However, Mayor Drew Dilkens requested more information and asked to see more traffic calming options.

“I don’t think we’re dealing with everything we can deal with,” said Dilkens.

Dilkens wanted council to review other ways to help slow down traffic, like speed bumps and traffic islands and see what other municipalities are doing.

A report on options is expected to be return to council in March.