Windsor city council reaffirms support for SafePoint site in 7-4 vote
Windsor city council has reaffirmed its support of a consumption and treatment site (CTS) at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
Council voted 7-4 in favour of a motion brought forward by Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante during Monday night’s council meeting to reaffirm its endorsement of the site previously approved for SafePoint to open.
“No delay in opening and no disruption in service,” Costante said in a tweet.
A rally was held in front of city hall Monday afternoon in support of the SafePoint site. The group was looking to show local decision makers that the community is fully behind opening the CTS without delay.
The group pointed to recent opioid overdose alters issued by the health unit as proof the service is needed, despite recent discussions around changing the location.
After the Wyandotte St. location was narrowly approved by a previous council in 2022, downtown Coun. Renaldo Agostino brought the matter back before councillor calling on his colleagues to consider a different site.
Following days of controversy and community push back, Agostino withdrew the motion requesting council to rescind its support of the location for the CTS. Instead, a “compromise” was reached to give the downtown councillor the go-ahead to search for an alternative location.
Rally organizers said if the city can find money for amenities like Bright Lights, it can find funding for potentially life-saving treatment services.
According to documents before council, the health unit has spent more than $775,000 on SafePoint in capital and operating expenses.
More than $550,000 came from the Ministry of Health’s mandatory program funding.
If final provincial funding is not secured by July, Windsor will be obligated to pay $34,000 each month until approval comes through. By the end of the year, Windsor will have to pay just over $170,000 to keep the facility open.
Coun. Agostino is starting the process to find a new location.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
GOP shifts focus of attacks on Biden's immigration policy to Canada-U.S. border
Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion
Kitchener city council will vote Monday night on whether to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.
London
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after parking garage crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in an underground parking garage in London.
-
'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
NEW I A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.
-
'We had nowhere to go': London, Ont. family spends night on yacht after flight was cancelled
A London family had carefully laid out plans coordinating travel to Mexico so everyone could enjoy a vacation. The weather had cooperated, boasting plenty of heat and sunshine — but the same could not be said of their flights.
Barrie
-
Collingwood library pilots security program in light of aggressive behaviour
The library is the second public facility to employ security in the Town of Collingwood.
-
Orillia clinic expands services to ease strain on hospital
Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is expanding services at its Ontario Health Team Care Clinic to ease the strain on the health care system.
-
Exploring options to make downtown Barrie safer and welcoming
With a new Business Improvement Association (BIA) board, a new mayor and a new city councillor in Ward 2, many people in Barrie feel now is the time to make changes to the downtown to make it safer and more attractive to visitors.
Northern Ontario
-
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Some North Bay hotels not happy with police initiative
The North Bay Police Service says human trafficking in the city is a major concern and while it is continuing an approach to dealing with it at local hotels that began last year, some establishments are not too happy about the idea.
Ottawa
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
Orleans explosion investigation 'developing very quickly,' police chief says
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the investigation into an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people earlier this month is developing quickly, but he would not elaborate on why police believe it's a criminal case.
Toronto
-
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Pearson Airport to implement 'hard limit' on number of flights allowed during peak times
Canada’s largest airport authority said Monday it will place a “hard limit” on the number of commercial flights permitted to arrive or depart from Toronto Pearson Airport during upcoming peak travel times.
Montreal
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Man hired as hitman pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man with ties to Montreal Mafia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges two weeks before he was set to go on trial for the murders of four men in 2016.
-
Majority of Montreal social housing units in disrepair: advocates
A tenant group is speaking out about the decrepit state of social housing in Quebec, which continues to deteriorate as the cost of repairs rises.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
-
N.S. social workers call out government's plan to offer one free therapy session
The Nova Scotia government's offer for a free, one-hour counselling session for residents is not enough, say the province's college of social workers and the official Opposition.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
RCMP say 10-year-old dead after hit-and-run in northern Manitoba
Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
-
Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.
-
Alberta to test emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon
Albertans will hear emergency alerts on their phones, radios and TVs on Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial test.
Edmonton
-
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
-
Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops
A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.
-
Oilpatch funds balloon for pro-Smith political group after she supports royalty break
Oilpatch support for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's agenda ballooned after she won her party's leadership and put the so-called RStar program — a plan to give tax breaks to energy companies for fulfilling cleanup work they are already obliged to do — high on the government agenda.
Vancouver
-
Evening, overnight snow likely to impact commute in Metro Vancouver
Snowfall that began in Metro Vancouver Monday afternoon will likely last overnight and impact the morning commute, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Studious raccoon shuts down B.C. elementary school for the day
Some students at South Kelowna Elementary School in British Columbia got a surprise day off after a raccoon broke in and got comfortable in the building's ceiling.
-
Vancouver police arrest man wanted Canada-wide
After an hours-long standoff Saturday, Vancouver police say they arrested a man over the weekend who was wanted Canada-wide on weapons charges.