WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council is returning to a virtual-only format for the next council meeting and council will re-assess on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

The next meeting is on Monday, Oct. 19.

Council and administration tested a combination of virtual and in-person meetings over the past few weeks.

“With the threat of a second wave of COVID-19, the benefits of in-person attendance for council meetings simply aren’t there right now,” said a news release from the city.

The upcoming meeting will return to the Zoom platform for the time being and will be streamed live on the City streaming service found in the council agenda section of citywindsor.ca.

Anyone wishing to be a delegation at a council meeting is still able to do so by contacting the City Clerks office by noon on the Friday before the meeting they wish to attend. Participation options and contact information can be found on the city website.