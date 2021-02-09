WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new economic diversification plan was approved Monday night by a unanimous vote of city council.

The plan calls for Windsor to focus its efforts to capitalize on four key pillars - location, new infrastructure, future economy and talent.

The report by United Kingdom-based consulting firm Public First was commissioned by the city.

It provides council with some 40 recommendations, including big ideas like transitioning the manufacturing sector into the green and autonomous space and striking more partnerships with our American neighbours.

Council endorsed the report in principle, some calling it the most important document to cross their desks this term.

Administration will now look at the recommendations and come back to council with an implementation strategy and quarterly updates for both the short and long-term.