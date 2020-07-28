WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council has approved a $4.9-billion sewer master plan expected to help with flood prevention.

The long-term plan was approved during Monday’s council meeting. AM800 News reports it aims to include major upgrades in all areas of the city to mitigate flooding.

Council gave the greenlight for spending $1.5 million for immediate projects, targeting the hardest hit areas.

The administrative report said insurers paid claims totaling about $300 million after major flooding in 2016 and 2017.