Dean Litster of Armando's Pizza won the chef of the year honour at the Canadian Pizza Summit in Toronto.

The competition is organized by Canadian Pizza Magazine.

Litster says he entered the open division this year so he could get a little more creative with his pizza.

The "Dean Martin" pizza is a Windsor style deep dish, which features cornmeal in the bottom of the dough and Galati cheese.

This style of pizza will be available at Armando's Cabana location once it reopens in late November or early December.

Litster is holding a celebration party at the blind owl Thursday night.

“By winning that one in Toronto I'm entered directly into the Vegas competition where I will be trying to put Windsor number 1 in the world,” says Litster.