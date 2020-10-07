WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor car dealership has been fined $17,500 for publishing misleading advertisements, according to Ontario’s vehicle sales regulator.

The Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council said Windsor Chrysler at 10380 Tecumseh Rd. E failed to indicate in a clear, comprehensible, and prominent manner, the subject vehicles were not available to the public.

The dealer was disciplined by OMVIC for breaching the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act (MVDA) regulations and Code of Ethics (CoE).

OMVIC said the dealership advertised employee pricing for Chrysler employees, but the advertisement did not disclose—clearly and prominently—the deal was not available to the public.

Under Ontario’s all-in-price advertising regulations, dealerships must ensure advertised vehicle prices are available to the public unless clearly indicated otherwise.

“The MVDA regulations and Code of Ethics are meant to provide transparency, and to create a level-playing field for all dealers,” said John Carmichael, OMVIC’s CEO and registrar. “By repeatedly failing to abide by the law, the dealership disrespected compliant dealers and harmed consumers. I hope the heavy penalty will serve as a deterrent.”

This is the third time the dealer has been disciplined.