

CTV Windsor





The founder of a Windsor organization, which helps provide company for lonely vets over the holidays, was honoured in Ottawa today.

Captain Bradley Krewench was given the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers by the governor general at Rideau Hall.

Besides a volunteer at the Windsor military institute since 2003, Krewench also created Adopt-A-Vet, which matches volunteers with vets who've outlived family and friends.

That organization continues to grow with plans to provide services to vets year-round.

In total, 42 Canadians were honoured in Ottawa to recognize national volunteer week.