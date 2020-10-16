WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s fourth legal cannabis store is holding its grand opening with a fundraiser for the city’s less fortunate.

Boondom, in Pillette Village, officially opens its doors to the public on Friday.

“I think you’re going to see a real welcoming vibe that’s missing in the Windsor community in this particular type of retail environment,” says co-owner Simon Reid.

Reid says a fundraiser for Street Help will coincide with the grand opening weekend.

“It only cost four dollars to feed somebody that’s homeless. So come in we have a box right in the front, drop four bucks and give a meal to somebody in need,” he says.

Currently there 24 other cannabis retail store applications being processed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for Windsor alone.

Reid tells CTV News that construction during the global COVID-19 pandemic went “smooth.”

The store at 4782 Wyandotte St. E., has its official launch at 11 a.m. Friday.