Windsor cab fares going up
Windsor city council has approved the local taxi industry’s request for a fare increase — which stakeholders say will be in effect by Canada Day.
The ask breezed through Monday night’s council meeting, after making it’s way through city hall over the past few months.
Here’s how the rate hike breaks down:
|TARIFF
|CURRENT RATE
|NEW RATE
|First 105 meters (starting rate)
|$3,80
|$4.35
|Each additional 142 meters (thereafter)
|$0.10
|$0.25
|Waiting time per hour (passenger conveyance)
|$27/h
|$30/h
|Waiting time (services to board of education or contract tender)
|$2.00
|$2.50
|Cross border fares
|Meter rate + $10 CAD ($8 USD) + tolls between Windsor & Detroit
|Meter rate + $12 CAD ($9 USD) + tolls between Windsor & Detroit
Windsor, like many municipalities, puts a cap on local cab fare.
The newly approved increase is the first the industry in the city has seen since 2015 and, according to drivers like Andom Gebrezgi, it’s overdue.
“We are in difficult time,” he says. “Especially having a child. Having kids, it’s very hard for us.”
Gebrezgi has been driving a cab in Windsor for 25 years.
He says he’s had to start working 12 hours a day seven days a week to meet the rising costs of fuelling and maintaining his vehicle — all on top of his living expenses.
“We have to work hard for a living,” Gebrezgi. “We don’t even have time to see our children sometimes.”
He says the majority of passengers have been understanding as word of a fare increase has spread.
