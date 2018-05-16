

Windsor police recognized their own officers as well as heroes in the community at the annual Windsor Police Exemplary Service Awards banquet.

The event took place at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Tuesday night.

“As police officers, we recognize that we're really reliant on the community to assist us each and everyday. We're a partner," says Chief Al Frederick.

Twenty and 30-year service awards were handed out to police officers and civilian staff members.

There were also citizen citations for residents who helped make the community safe.

One of this year's recipients is Mazin Markos.

Frederick calls the Windsor cab driver ‘a hero for rushing into a burning home in search of a baby.’

That happened in October 2015, when Markos raced into a home on Balfour Boulevard while it was engulfed in flames.

Markos says he was dropping off passengers, when he heard a woman scream "please help me. my house is on fire and my baby's inside."

Markos says he doesn't consider himself a hero.

"You can call me a human,” says Markos. “We are human, right. You have to care about each other. If there's a baby anytime, anywhere you sacrifice for the kids, even though they are not yours.”