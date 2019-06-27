

CTV Windsor





A Windsor cab driver has lost his taxi licence after a report alleging bad behavior.

Windsor’s deputy licence Craig Robertson says the city’s taxi-regulating commission revoked Misbahul Mishu Kabir’s taxi plates on Wednesday.

Robertson says they received many complaints regarding the Windsor cab driver, including charging flat rates, being discourteous to passengers and unsafe driving.

Robertson tells CTV News Kabir had a taxi plate since at least 2007.

At this point, Kabir is not allowed to drive a taxi cab, or provide those types of services in the city.