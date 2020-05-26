Windsor bylaw officers to resume regular service
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 4:01PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 4:10PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s bylaw enforcement department will resume regular service June 1.
After two months of enforcing only COVID-19 related concerns, officers will again deal with issues such as property maintenance, littering, and illegal dumping.
Officers will also continue to enforce COVID-19 related issues concerning social distancing and gathering sizes as regulated by the province.