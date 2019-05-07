

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council has passed a bylaw that will give businesses the option to be open on holidays.

Jordan Goure, who represents Windsor Breweries, says it will be a big help for small businesses.

He says most staff members are more than willing to work on holidays.

Retail employees do have the right to refuse work on public holidays under the Employment Services Act.

Council says it should reduce the amount of red tape. In the past, businesses had to pay a $200 application fee and wait for approval if they wanted to be open on a holiday.