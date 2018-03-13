

CTV Windsor





A seven-year-old Windsor boy had a night he won't soon forget Monday in Detroit, but was not able to meet his hero, WWE wrestler John Cena.

But none the less, Michael Ginassio was able to meet a handful of main event superstars during their road to Wrestlemania.

The young man with muscular dystrophy had backstage passes last night thanks in part to the folks at Border City Wrestling.

Michael was able to meet such superstars as Seth Rollins, The Miz, Goldust & Mandy Rose, Finn Balor and Elias. A number of the wrestlers took time to stop and take a picture with the young wrestling fan.

A WWE spokesman told CTV News that the wheels are in motion for Michael to hopefully meet John Cena in the future.